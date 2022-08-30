English
    Camilo Guevara, son of Cuba's rebel hero Che Guevara, dies

    The official news agency Prensa Latina said he died during a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, of "pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack."

    Associated Press
    August 30, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST

    Camilo Guevara March, a son of revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara and director of a centre dedicated to studying him, has died, Cuban officials said Tuesday. He was 60.

    The official news agency Prensa Latina said he died during a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, of "pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack."

    He was the third of four children born to Aleida March and Che Guevara, the Argentine physician who became a legendary figure fighting alongside Fidel Castro during Cuba's revolution, and who later led rebel bands in other nations.

    Along with his mother, he was director of the Center of Che Guevara Studies in Havana, which houses documents and other items related to the rebel leader.

    Camilo Guevara March had a generally low public profile, though he sometimes appeared at events honouring his father and publicly opposed use of Che Guevara's image in marketing campaigns.

    "With deep pain, we say farewell to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas," President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

    He is survived by a daughter, Camila, product of his marriage to the late singer Suylén Milanés, daughter of singer Pablo Milanés.
    Associated Press
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 10:34 pm
