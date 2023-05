Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (AP/PTI Photo)

King Charles III's wife Camilla was crowned Saturday in Westminster Abbey, capping her public evolution from royal mistress to "queen consort" to queen in her own right.

Camilla, 75, was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby moments after Charles's own coronation as sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.