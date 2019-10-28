App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Calls for jihad in Kashmir against Kashmiris' cause, Pakistan interest: Imran Khan

In a short video message shown on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) as people in Pakistan observed Sunday as the "Black Day" in support of Kashmiris, prime minister Khan said some elements were instigating Jihad and armed struggle in Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that calls for jihad against the Indian forces and providing support to the armed struggle in Kashmir would damage the cause of Kashmiris and are against the interest of Islamabad.

In a short video message shown on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) as people in Pakistan observed Sunday as the "Black Day" in support of Kashmiris, prime minister Khan said some elements were instigating Jihad and armed struggle in Kashmir.

"Some elements are instigating Jihad and armed struggle against the Indian forces which will be a great damage to the Kashmir cause, and is against the interest of Pakistan as well," he said.

Close

Khan claimed that India was looking for an opportunity to justify "atrocities" in Kashmir and divert the world's attention to terrorism.

related news

He pledged that Pakistan would go to any length to support the cause of Kashmiris – diplomatically and politically.

"Today, I assure that the entire nation is standing by you (Kashmiris) and Pakistan will go to any length to help you," he said.

Separately, Khan said on Twitter that India should lift curfew in Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said he will apprise the world leaders about the situation in Kashmir.

"The world will be apprised once again of the enormity of the situation in Kashmir," he said.

Rallies and seminars were held in various parties of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against India and its moves in Kashmir.

Main function of the "Black Day" was held in Muzaffarabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Article 370 #Imran Khan #Jihad #Kashmir #Pakistan #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.