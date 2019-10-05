App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Called off Hassan Rouhani meeting, not Iran: Donald Trump

Trump was responding to reports that it was the Iranian side that balked at the presidential conversation while at the UN.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump is confirming that US and Iranian officials discussed a possible meeting or call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at last week's UN General Assembly, but he insists he was the one who called off the plans.

Trump tells reporters on October 4 that "our sides talked" but says Iran wanted sanctions relief as a condition for the meeting.

He says, "I said you must be kidding." Trump added, "Rouhani wanted a meeting at the UN."

Close

In New York last week, Rouhani urged the United States to cease its "policy of maximum pressure" on his nation, saying it was driving the possibility of negotiations even further away.

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Iran #US #world

