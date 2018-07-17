California's 19th century ghost town sold for $1.4 million

A 19th century ghost town in California has been purchased for $1.4 million. The asking price for this ghost town - Cerro Gordo - was $925,000 as per the property listing.

Jake Ramuson, the real estate agent stated that many offers were received for the ghost town but Brent Underwood's plan appears to be most beneficial for the public use and preservation of the property. Cerro Gordo (fat-hill) is now left with 22 structures.

These structures include an abandoned hotel, a church and a bunkhouse. This abandoned mining town was owned by the family for decades.

However, it is reported by CNN that the family believed it is the right time to sell. The 300 acres Cerro Gordo has been in existence since 1865 after the discovery of the silver. In fact, for some time it was also the largest producer of silver and lead in California.

"In its heyday, it averaged a murder a week," Rasmuson said. "It's really part of the Wild West." However, soon after the fall of silver and lead's prices, Cerro Gordo suffered a setback and was eventually vacated by its people.

The proposals for the purchase of the ghost town showcased various ideas ranging from turning Cerro Gordo into a theme park to a marijuana town.

However, Underwood and his business partner Jon Bier expressed interest in developing this town into a hospitality location

Underwood cited that they have been looking for hospitality locations around the US which were large to convert them into a unique destination.

Underwood is keen to convert this 19th-century town into a welcoming destination. He is planning to renovate a few buildings for now and also add Wi-Fi services.