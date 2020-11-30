Caleb Anderson, 12, to become youngest person to study aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech

A 12-year-old boy in Atlanta is set to make history as the youngest student to study aerospace engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, one of the top research universities in the USA. Caleb Anderson, who is currently enrolled in high school, takes classes at a local technical college. He is expected to enrol at Georgia Tech in the fall of 2021.

The prodigy, who hails from Marietta, Georgia, has stunned the institute with his advanced knowledge and his ability to assess and retain complex information.

Asked about his future plans, Anderson said, "I'll try to get my master's at Georgia Tech. Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I'll probably get my PhD at MIT, and then I think I'll start working at either NASA or SpaceX," Caleb said in an interview with WSB.

His mother, Claire Anderson, said that she noticed something was different with Caleb when he was a baby. "At three weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words... By four months, he was picking up basic signs," she recalled.

Anderson could read when he was 6-month-old. He even started taking college classes at the age of 10.

"He is kind of always been this way, where he'll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don't expect to see that from a three-year-old," his father, Kobi Anderson, said.

American comedian and television host Steve Harvey recently learned about Anderon's plan and agreed to finance his college tuition.