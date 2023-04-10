 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ByteDance’s profit surges 79%, exceeding Alibaba and Tencent

Bloomberg
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, jumped 79% to about $25 billion in 2022, the report said, citing two investors briefed on the numbers.

ByteDance Ltd.’s profit last year soared to a record, surpassing that of China technology giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for the first time, the Financial Times reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, jumped 79% to about $25 billion in 2022, the report said, citing two investors briefed on the numbers. Tencent reported Ebitda of 164 billion yuan ($23.9 billion) for 2022 in its preliminary earnings statement, while Alibaba’s figure for the same period is about $22.7 billion, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Bloomberg reported last week that ByteDance’s revenue surged more than 30% to surpass $80 billion in 2022, matching the tally at archrival Tencent, after twin video platforms TikTok and Douyin drew eyeballs and advertisers from social media incumbents.

That double-digit growth topped most of the global internet leaders including Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., underscoring the resilience of ByteDance’s business at a time Washington is threatening to join India in banning TikTok, which a growing number of government agencies across the world are wiping from official phones.