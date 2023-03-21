 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

BYD reduces shifts at two EV assembly plants in China

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

BYD, which outsells Tesla in China, asked some of the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.

BYD

BYD has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a sign of how weaker demand in the world's largest auto market is affecting its best-selling electric vehicle brand.

BYD, which outsells Tesla in China, asked some of the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters
TAGS: #BYD #China #electric vehicles #EV #World News
first published: Mar 21, 2023 02:22 pm