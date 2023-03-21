English
    BYD reduces shifts at two EV assembly plants in China

    Reuters
    March 21, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
    BYD has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a sign of how weaker demand in the world's largest auto market is affecting its best-selling electric vehicle brand.

    BYD, which outsells Tesla in China, asked some of the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.

    Reuters
    first published: Mar 21, 2023 02:22 pm