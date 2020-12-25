MARKET NEWS

Bus crash in western Russia kills 4, leaves 11 injured

The bus driving from Moscow to Volgograd veered into a ditch and overturned in the Ryazan region, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Moscow.

Associated Press
December 25, 2020 / 06:40 PM IST

An intercity bus veered off a road in western Russia, killing four people and injuring another 11, authorities said Friday.

The bus driving from Moscow to Volgograd veered into a ditch and overturned in the Ryazan region, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Moscow.

At least four people, including the bus driver, died and at least 11, including several children, were hospitalized with injuries after the overnight crash, authorities said.

Police said the driver may have lost control of the bus after falling asleep.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Russia #World News
first published: Dec 25, 2020 06:40 pm

