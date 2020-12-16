Burger King UK invites local eateries to advertise from their Instagram account for free

At a time when Britain’s hospitality industry is struggling to keep itself afloat amid the recently announced tier three coronavirus restrictions, Burger King UK has launched a noble initiative that would help independent restaurants build their customer base.

The fast-food giant took to Instagram to announce that it would be sharing its Instagram handle with smaller, local restaurants. In a touching release titled “There’s more to life than the Whopper”, Burger King UK reminded netizens that there are several eateries such as ‘Sultan’s Palace’, ‘Tayyab’s’ and ‘Eco’ that offer a delectable spread of varied cuisine and “deserve to be as famous as the Whopper”.

Notably, the Whopper burger is one of Burger King’s top selling items.

“There’s Roti King, Sultan’s Palace, Tayyab’s, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s. In short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper. As we head into tier three across more parts of the country, it is clear independent restaurants need all our support. So, we have decided to give you a break from our burger pics and make our Instagram available to all these restaurants. Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free,” Burger King said in a release.

Moreover, Burger King UK also mentioned the details required for local restaurants to share pictures on the Instagram account.

The post has gone viral and netizens have lauded Burger King UK for letting independent eateries advertise on their platform for free.