Bulbs that make you 'look orange', restricted shower flow: Things bothering US President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump, who has had several domestic and international problems to deal with in recent times, expressed his frustration about surprisingly specific set of issues at a rally held in Milwaukee on January 14.

According to a report by Business Insider India, Trump, during his speech, ranted against new dishwashers, weaker showers and light-bulbs.

"Anybody have a new dishwasher? I'm sorry for that. I'm sorry for that, it's worthless. They give you so little water..." Trump said, adding that he will be approving new set of dishwashers that "give you more water so you can actually wash and rinse your dishes without having to do it 10 times..."



Trump's complaints about new dishwashers are nuts and suggest he's never used one in his life pic.twitter.com/D7E6R0TNsQ

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2020

The report noted that Trump also took potshots at "sinks, toilets, and showers" because, he claimed, "you don't get any water".

"You go into a shower -and I have this beautiful head of hair, I need a lot of water... You turn on the water. Drip. Drip. Drip. I call the guy: 'Is there something wrong with this?' 'No sir, it's just the restrictor," Trump said.

The US President then added that his government is going to "get rid of restrictions" so that people can have "full shower flow".

Trump also said that the new lightbulb "costs you five times as much and it makes you look orange".

The US President's comments, however, do not come in isolation, since he seemed to have been targeting the Department for Energy regulations for energy efficiency of appliances, according to the report.