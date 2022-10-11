Buckingham Palace announces King Charles III will be crowned May 6 next year in coronation at Westminster Abbey

File image of Charles during the schedule since Queen Elizabeth II's death.

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Tuesdays announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement. Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

The coronation will reflect the monarchs role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.