    Buckingham Palace announces King Charles III will be crowned May 6 next year in coronation at Westminster Abbey

    Associated Press
    October 11, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST
    File image of Charles during the schedule since Queen Elizabeth II's death.

    King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

    Tuesdays announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation that the coronation will be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles plans for a slimmed down monarchy. While the palace provided few details, British media reported that the guest list would be pared to 2,000 from 8,000.

    Charles will be crowned in a solemn religious ceremony conducted by Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, the palace said in a statement. Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

    The coronation will reflect the monarchs role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Buckingham Palace #King Charles III #Westminster Abbey
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:40 pm
