‘Broker Butcher’ set to become China’s top securities regulator

Feb 17, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

Wu, now the vice mayor of Shanghai, is poised to replace Yi Huiman as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, a person familiar with the move said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Yi, in charge of the CSRC since 2019, will oversee the banking and insurance sector.

A general view shows the offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing on July 9, 2015. Photographer: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

Wu Qing, a 57-year-old who earned the nickname “the broker butcher” for cracking down on traders in the mid-2000s, is slated to become the head of the nation’s securities regulator.

Wu is no stranger to markets. Before becoming vice mayor of the financial hub in 2018, he headed the Shanghai Stock Exchange for almost two years. Prior to that, he worked in various roles at the CSRC, earning the nickname “the broker butcher” after shuttering 31 firms over regulation breaches. He then oversaw the fund industry until 2010.

Wu was elected as an alternate member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee at the 20th congress last year, paving the way for his elevation. He also worked alongside Li Qiang, China’s incoming premier, when the latter served as party chief for Shanghai.