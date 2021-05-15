Britishers urged to drink 124 pints of beer to help ailing beverage industry

According to Company Debt, every adult in the UK needs to drink 124 pints of beer to help the beverage industry reach pre-pandemic levels.

Ever wondered how much alcohol Britain needs to consume to save the crippling beverage industry? A finance company has come up with an answer.

The UK's food and beverage industry need a fresh fund injection of at least £25.66 billion it lost due to COVID-19, Company Debt said, adding that over 2,500 pubs have gone under during the last year.

"In particular, we wondered how far that money would go in pubs, one of the most beleaguered sectors. We came up with a figure of 124 per pints per adult, based on a figure of 52 million adults in the UK," Company Debt said.

The firm provides business debt advice tailored to insolvency solutions and invoice finance, to help companies solve their debt problems, as per its website.

For those who prefer wine, the firm has urged them to drink 122 glasses of wine, while for non-drinkers, Company Debt wants them to consume 40 roast dinners or 976 pack of crisps.

Urging people to step up their drinking game, the firm has also uploaded a downloadable "Your Local Pub Needs You" poster, which asks people to support 40,000 pubs and bars that are fighting to stay afloat.

"The average pub will need each customer to spend an additional £382 this year to combat the impact that Covid has had on the sector. Thank you for doing your bit!" the poster states.

Thanks to a successful vaccine rollout program, Britain is finally saying goodbye to months of tough lockdown restrictions.

Starting May 17, all restaurants and bars in England can reopen with some precautions in place, as can hotels, theatres and museums. It’s the biggest step yet to reopen the country following an easing of the crisis blamed for nearly 128,000 deaths, the highest reported COVID-19 toll in Europe.

Deaths in Britain have come down to single digits in recent days. It’s a far cry from January when deaths topped 1,800 in a single day amid a brutal second wave driven by a more infectious variant.

New cases have plummeted to an average of around 2,000 a day, compared with nearly 70,000 a day during the winter peak.