British writer, historian Patrick French dies in London

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Award-winning British author, historian and academic Patrick French, best known for his biography of VS Naipaul, "The World Is What It Is", and "India: A Portrait", died in London on Thursday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 57.

French, who was inaugural dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad University in 2017 and also held a visiting position at Ashoka University, died in the morning, his mother-in-law and Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) co-founder Namita Gokhale told PTI.

"It was so sudden. We all are so heartbroken. The death took place in London. He had been suffering from cancer for the past four years," Gokhale said.

French is survived by his wife Meru Gokhale, former publisher at the Penguin Press Group, and four children.