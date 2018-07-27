App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

British voters support a referendum on final Brexit deal: YouGov

When they were asked whether there should be a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal, 42 percent said there should be a fresh vote while 40 percent said there should not. The rest did not know.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The proportion of voters who favour a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal has overtaken those who do not for the first time, according to a YouGov poll for The Times.

When they were asked whether there should be a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal, 42 percent said there should be a fresh vote while 40 percent said there should not. The rest did not know.

The poll of 1,653 adults in the United Kingdom was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday this week, The Times said.

Fifty-eight percent of Labour voters, 67 percent of Liberal Democrat voters and 21 percent of Conservative voters supported a second referendum.

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million votes, or 51.9 percent of votes cast, backed leaving the EU while 16.1 million votes, or 48.1 percent of votes cast, backed staying. Many opinion polls were wrong about the result.

Two years on from the referendum, the YouGov poll showed that the views of most voters on whether to leave had not changed.

In the event of a referendum on Britain's  EU membership tomorrow, 45 percent said that they would vote to remain, while 42 percent would vote to leave, with 4 percent saying that they would not vote and 9 percent saying they did not know, The Times said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:30 pm

