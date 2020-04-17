App
World
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

British veteran raises $22 million by walking for the health service

The retired army captain originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by completing his challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than 17.4 million pounds ($22 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden, prompting calls for him to be recognised by Queen Elizabeth.

Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday.

The retired army captain originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by completing his challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30.

But he captured the hearts of the locked-down nation, and donations flooded in from across the world.

"He's an absolute national hero," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. "What a tremendous gentleman. He is truly a British champion and I think he's given people a sense of hope."

When asked if Moore should be recognised by Queen Elizabeth for his endeavour, Shapps said:

"I wouldn't want to preempt Her Majesty's honours list but it is quite clear that this gentleman has just been almost the salvation of the nation in these difficult times. I think everybody is supportive of the idea of him being recognised."

Moore said the walk was inspired by the care he received from Britain's state-run National Health Service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 12:07 pm

#British veteran #health service #Queen Elizabeth #World News

