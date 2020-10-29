British royals need a housekeeper and they’re offering a starting salary of Rs 18.5 lakh

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)

The British royal family has posted an opening for a housekeeper at the Windsor Castle on its official website: The Royal Household. They are offering a starting salary of 19,140.09 pounds, i.e. around Rs 18.5 lakh.

As per the job posting, the level two apprenticeship will be a permanent position with two weekly off days. It reads: “Our level 2 housekeeping apprenticeship will help set you on course for a successful career in the hospitality sector.”

The job description mentions: “You will join our team of housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they are presented to their very best.”

The candidate who gets selected for the housekeeping job at the royal household will get to live at the Windsor Castle and also work at the Buckingham Palace from time to time. The selected candidate will be trained for the job for 13 months before being hired as a full-time help.

The level two apprentice will be provided all meals and travel expenses will be covered by the royals. Thirty-three holidays, including bank holidays, will be granted to the employee. The selected candidate will also enjoy the benefits of an employer pension contribution scheme alongside a host of catering and recreational facilities.

Those applying for the position must ensure they speak fluent English and are qualified in mathematics. In case they are not, they would have to learn both on the job. Those with prior experience in housekeeping will be preferred over other candidates.

Listed below are some of the other skills and qualifications one must have to apply for the job at the British royal household:

- Commitment to learning new skills, proactive approach and willingness to tackle new challenges- Practical, with great attention to detail- Team spirit- The person must be organised and have good time management skills so that they can meet deadlines while working efficiently.