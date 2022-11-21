 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveils plans to attract tech talent to UK

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Rishi Sunak unveiled a new scheme for the world's 100 most talented young professionals in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of his vision to make the UK a "beacon" to attract the "brightest and best" from around the world.

Representative image

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday unveiled a new scheme for the world's 100 most talented young professionals in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of his vision to make the UK a "beacon" to attract the "brightest and best" from around the world.

Addressing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in Birmingham, Sunak told an audience of business chiefs and professionals that control over the country's post-Brexit immigration policy remains crucial.

However, he pledged to create "one of the world's most attractive visa regimes for entrepreneurs and highly skilled people, and make use of the Brexit freedoms to strike trade deals with "the world's fastest-growing economies".

The UK is currently negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, which Sunak has previously told Parliament he wants to get done "as quickly as possible".

"We cannot allow the world's top AI talent to be drawn to America or China," said Sunak.

"That's why, building on the AI scholarships and Master's conversion courses I instigated as chancellor, we are launching a programme to identify and attract the world's top 100 young talents on AI," he said.