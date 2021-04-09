English
British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolences, hails Prince Philip's 'extraordinary life'

Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after serving in the Royal Navy and then over decades as Britain's longest serving royal consort.

April 09, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed the nation's condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband Prince Philip, acclaiming his "extraordinary life and work".

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the prime minister said outside 10 Downing Street.
first published: Apr 9, 2021 05:29 pm

