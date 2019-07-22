British PM Theresa May to hold emergency meeting on seized tanker

"As well as receiving the latest updates from ministers and officials, the... meeting will discuss the maintenance of the security of shipping in the Persian Gulf," a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a meeting of Britain's emergencies committee on Monday to discuss Iran's seizure of a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf, her office said."As well as receiving the latest updates from ministers and officials, the... meeting will discuss the maintenance of the security of shipping in the Persian Gulf," a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Sunday.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:01 am