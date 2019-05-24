App
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: richifymeclub

British PM Theresa May expected to announce date of her departure

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce the date of her departure, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

After a crisis-riven premiership of almost three years, May is due to meet the chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, which can make or break prime ministers.

May will remain in office during a Conservative Party leadership election lasting about six weeks. The contest is likely to start on June 10 after U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain, The Times reported.

First Published on May 24, 2019 11:22 am

tags #World News

