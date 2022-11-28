 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British PM Sunak injects funds into new healthcare taskforce

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

The UK government said the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) is set to benefit from cutting-edge new treatments and technologies as the vaccines model is used to tackle the other major public health challenges.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (file image)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced GBP 113 million funding to use the country's successful COVID Vaccine Taskforce model as a "blueprint" for the success of four "healthcare missions" of cancer, obesity, mental health and addiction.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the new investment is aimed at unlocking the next generation of medicines and diagnostics to save lives, transform patient care and ensure UK patients are the first to benefit from medical breakthroughs.

"The NHS faces real pressures, which is why we are investing over GBP 100 million in the technologies and medicines of the future to address some of the biggest public health challenges facing our country," said Sunak.

"It is hugely welcome too that the highly successful Vaccine Taskforce, which procured millions of life-saving vaccines in record time during the pandemic, will now become a blueprint for how we harness the best talent and expertise from around the world and drive investment in research and development," he said.

The government hopes to save the NHS millions of pounds that could otherwise be spent on patient care by tackling health issues such as obesity, which costs the health service over GBP 6 billion annually, and boost overall NHS efficiency.