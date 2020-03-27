App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: AP

British PM Johnson test positive for coronavirus

AP @moneycontrolcom








British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

Johnson's office said he was tested on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing mild symptoms.

It said Johnson is self-isolating at his 10 Downing St. residence and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.

In a video message, Johnson said he had a temperature and a persistent cough.

“Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Earlier this week Britain's Prince Charles announced that he had tested positive for the virus.










First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #Boris Johnson #coronavirus #United Kingdom #World News

