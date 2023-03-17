 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British passport officers to take five weeks of strike action

Mar 17, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working across most of the UK's passport offices including in London, Liverpool and Glasgow will walk out from April 3 to May 5, the union said in a statement on Friday.

Most of Britain's passport office workers will go on strike for five weeks starting next month in a pay dispute, potentially disrupting the delivery of passports ahead of the summer holiday period.

They join workers in other sectors in Britain who have staged strikes in recent months demanding higher pay to cover surging inflation.

Passport officers in Belfast, Northern Ireland could also strike if they vote in favour of walking out in a ballot that closes on Friday.