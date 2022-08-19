English
    British national gets life for Islamic State hostage killings

    Roughly two dozen Westerners were taken captive a decade ago by a notorious group of masked captors nicknamed The Beatles for their British accents. El Shafee Elsheikh received his sentence Friday in an Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom.

    Associated Press
    August 19, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST
    Diane Foley, the mother of US journalist James Foley slain by Islamic State militants, speaks to reporters outside the Albert V. Bryan Federal Courthouse following the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh, in Alexandria, Virginia, on August 19, 2022.

    A British national was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in an Islamic State hostage-taking scheme.

    The deaths of four American hostages -- journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller - figured heavily in his April convictions on the eight counts.

    Three of the Americans were beheaded in videos broadcast online while Mueller was raped and then killed. Surviving witnesses testified about beatings, torture and other acts of cruelty.

    Elsheikh was extradited along with another British national, Alexanda Kotey, on the condition that the US not pursue the death penalty. Kotey received his life sentence in April. Another Islamic State figure who spent five years as a propagandist for the terror group was sentenced in July to life in prison. Prosecutors said Saudi-born Canadian Mohammed Khalifa's propaganda videos played a key role in recruiting tens of thousands of foreign fighters.
    Tags: #and aid workers Peter Kassig #El Shafee Elsheikh #Islamic State #Islamic State hostage-taking scheme #James Foley #Kayla Mueller #Steven Sotloff
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:28 pm
