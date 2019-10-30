App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British MPs vote in favour of holding general elections on December 12

The Lower House of Parliament approved the Bill by a 430 to 20 margin, paving the way for the general election -- the first in December since 1923.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On October 29, Members of Parliament (MPs) in British voted in favour of holding general elections on December 12.

This came following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fourth bid to force an early poll, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by the leaders as the European Union (EU) further extended the Brexit deadline until January 31.

The House of Commons approved the Bill by a 430 to 20 margin, paving the way for the general election -- the first in December since 1923.

Johnson can only hold an early election with the support of MPs.

related news

The prospect of an early election became increasingly likely after the EU agreed on a three-month extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

This meant Johnson's "do or die" pledge to leave the economic bloc by Halloween was effectively dead and he was determined to push through an early poll to try and change his current minority figures in Parliament.

After three failed attempts previously, Johnson's succeeded in holding the snap poll as he required only a simple majority of MPs to back him, as opposed to the two-thirds majority under the UK Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 07:40 am

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #Current Affairs #United Kingdom #World News

