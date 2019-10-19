UK Parliament votes to delay decision on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

A majority of the members of the British Parliament have voted in favour of delaying the taking of a decision on the Brexit deal put forward by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on October 19.

The MPs stated that they needed more time to study deal that secures Britain's exit from the European Union and its effects. The deadline for the implementation of Brexit was scheduled for October 31.

Lawmakers backed an amendment which effectively forces the government to request an extension until January next year, while they scrutinised the proposed domestic legislation to enforce the deal with Brussels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to stick to an October 31 Brexit deadline, despite MPs winning more time to study a divorce deal he struck with Brussels.

He told parliament the "meaningful vote" on his divorce agreement with the European Union "has been voided of meaning" but added: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so."

The historic session of the House of Commons on October 19 was undertaken for Johnson to lay out the proposals before British lawmakers.

Under the Benn Act, passed by MPs earlier, the UK prime minister will be compelled to ask the EU for a three-month delay to Brexit if MPs fail to approve his deal – or explicitly approve a no-deal Brexit – at Saturday's make or break session.