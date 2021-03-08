English
British minister says on Meghan interview: no place for racism in our society

"There is absolutely no place for racism in our society," Vicky Ford told Sky News.

Reuters
March 08, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
Meghan Markle

Britain's children's minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be.

"There is absolutely no place for racism in our society," Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.
first published: Mar 8, 2021 08:12 pm

