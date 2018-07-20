British intelligence using children as spies in covert operations

In a joint mission to trace the terrorists, anti-social elements, and drug-dealers the UK intelligence and police are deploying children as spies in undercover patrolling and security operations, a new UK parliamentary report revealed.

House of Lords review committee said, “Majority of the minors are under 16 and they have tasked with gathering intelligence and we are concerned about proposals to prolong from one month to four the period of time amid each event that child spies go through a re-registration process,” The Guardian reported.

Lord Trefgarne, chairman of the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee, has shown concern about the issue and maintained that the strategy of using young people as a covert human intelligence sources (CHIS) has led to "considerable anxiety" among committee members.

The committee is concerned that enabling a young person to participate in the covert activity for an extended period of time which may expose them to increased risks to their mental and physical welfare.

The Home ministry that is accountable for law and order within the UK, justified that the “covert operatives under 18 may have unique access to information, particularly with criminal gangs, but are used "in very small numbers".

A serious concern was raised by The House of Lords secondary legislation scrutiny committee over the orders in a report published last Thursday.

According to Rights Watch UK, a charity working on national security measures, mentioned in a tweet on Thursday it was "gravely concerned" by the proposals and the broader use of children as spies.