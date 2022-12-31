 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British Indian ex-minister Alok Sharma knighted in King's New Year Honours List

Dec 31, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

Agra-born Sharma, 55, who was a Cabinet-level minister until October, is named on the “Overseas List” and leads a tally of over 30 Indian-origin campaigners, economists, academics, medics and philanthropists to be honoured in the annual list issued in the name of the British monarch for their “incredible public service” across the UK and abroad.

Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin former minister who oversaw UK’s COP26 climate summit presidency, has been knighted for his contribution to combatting climate change by King Charles III in his first New Year Honours list released in London.

''Alok Sharma receives a Knighthood for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future,” reads a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) statement with reference to the list honouring overseas contributions.

''The UK’s impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list. I am grateful for their outstanding contribution,” said Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO and Head of the Diplomatic Service.

In keeping with the climate theme, Professor Sir Partha Sarathi Dasgupta receives a Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) for services to Economics and the Natural Environment.

The Frank Ramsey Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Cambridge was in the news earlier this year for his independent global review to lay out a comprehensive economic framework for biodiversity. ‘The Economics of Biodiversity’, commissioned by the UK’s Treasury department, called for a fundamental change in how we think about and approach economics to reverse biodiversity loss.