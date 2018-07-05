App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

British govt will have to apologise to Russia: Moscow

The British government and its representatives will have to apologise to Russia and the international community, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia said on Thursday the British government should apologise after London demanded Moscow explain itself regarding a couple who fell ill in a new case of exposure to a nerve agent.

"I am sure that for everything that Theresa May's government has stirred up, this government and its representatives will have to apologise to Russia and the international community," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As is a tradition in Britain, it will happen later but it will happen.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:22 pm

