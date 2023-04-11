 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British business lobby CBI sacks chief Tony Danker over sexual misconduct allegations

AFP
Apr 11, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

The CBI said Danker "is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him".

Tony Danker at the CBI conference (AFP file image)

Britain's main business lobby group, the CBI, has sacked Director General Tony Danker following a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct, it announced Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry added in a statement that it had suspended three other employees "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations".

He had stepped aside from his role in early March, allowing the investigation to occur.