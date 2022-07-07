 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British Airways to cut more flights during summer holiday months

Reuters
Jul 07, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

Britain last month temporarily relaxed rules around airport slots to allow airlines to devise realistic flight schedules and avoid last minute cancellations in light of staff shortages.

British Airways | Representative image

British Airways will cut more flights during the crucial summer holiday months, as airlines and airports across Europe struggle to keep up with strong post-pandemic demand from holidaymakers.

"This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible," a BA spokesperson said in an email.

 PA Media reported earlier on Wednesday that the airline was cancelling 10,300 more short-haul flights until October end.

first published: Jul 7, 2022 06:51 am
