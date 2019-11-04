App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

British Airways-owner buys Spain's Air Europa for 1 billion euros

"Acquiring Air Europa would add a new competitive, cost effective airline to IAG, consolidating Madrid as a leading European hub and resulting in IAG achieving South Atlantic leadership," Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Airways owner IAG said on Monday it had agreed to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in cash as it set its sights on the market in European travel to Latin America.

"Acquiring Air Europa would add a new competitive, cost effective airline to IAG, consolidating Madrid as a leading European hub and resulting in IAG achieving South Atlantic leadership," Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG said.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Air Europa #British Airways #Latin America #Spain #World News

