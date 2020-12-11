PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders", has died aged 83, British media repor..

Reuters
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:24 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Actress Barbara Windsor of television soap opera

FILE PHOTO: Actress Barbara Windsor of television soap opera "Eastenders" arrives for the British Academy Television Awards 2009 at the Royal Festival Hall in London April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor


British actress Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap “EastEnders”, has died aged 83, British media reported on Friday, citing a statement from her husband.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35 pm on Thursday 10 December at a London Care Home”, Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell said in a statement quoted by media.


“Her passing was from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last 7 days by her side,” the statement continued.


Windsor had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and had moved to a care home earlier this year.


She debuted as Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders in 1994, taking a sabbatical from the show for medical reasons in 2003, before returning as a series regular in 2005.


Windsor quit the long-running soap in 2009, saying she wanted to spend more time with her husband whom she had married in 2000.


The actress said at the time that the role as landlady Peggy Mitchell, which saw her famously shouting “Get outta my pub” at startled locals, had changed her life.


Before EastEnders, Windsor had been mostly known as a comedy actress. She made her film acting debut in “The Belles of St Trinian’s” in 1954 and shot to prominence with the innuendo-laden “Carry On” series in the 1960s and 70s.


“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserves,” her husband said after she passed away.

“I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could,” he added.

Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 11, 2020 07:18 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.