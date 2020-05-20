App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Britain's Rolls-Royce to lay-off 9,000 jobs

The job losses would mostly take place in its civil aerospace business, the company said, as it started consultations with unions.

Reuters

Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolls-Royce, which supplies engines for large aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350, said the job losses would predominantly affect its civil aerospace business, plus its central support functions.

The job losses would help it to make annual cost savings of 1.3 billion pounds ($1.59 billion), with cash restructuring costs of around 800 million pounds. The company said it would also cut costs across plant, property and other areas.

Close

Air travel has slumped since March because of travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have grounded planes and may not need as many new planes in future, hurting Rolls-Royce which earns revenues from the number of hours its engines fly.

related news

Rolls-Royce's headquarters are in Derby, England and about two-thirds of its civil aerospace jobs are based in the UK. Consultations with unions would now get underway, said the company in its statement on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Britain #jobs #layoffs #Rolls-Royce #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

The best tablets for your child's education under Rs 15,000

The best tablets for your child's education under Rs 15,000

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.