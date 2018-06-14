App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:43 PM IST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan begin first joint royal trip

The trip is the Queen and Meghan's first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.

Reuters
Answer: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and robe makers for both His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in the English county of Cheshire on Thursday to begin their first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.

Elizabeth and Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, travelled by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:34 pm

tags #Elizabeth and Meghan #England #Queen Elizabeth #World News

