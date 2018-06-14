Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan begin first joint royal trip

The trip is the Queen and Meghan's first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in the English county of Cheshire on Thursday to begin their first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.Elizabeth and Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, travelled by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.
