Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan begin first joint royal trip

Answer: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and robe makers for both His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in the English county of Cheshire on Thursday to begin their first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.

Elizabeth and Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, travelled by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.