Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Britain's Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor

'The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Reuters

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday, in a small, COVID-19 secure ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth.

The couple originally planned to marry in May, but the coronavirus lockdown forced them to reschedule.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Close

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4, with a limit of 30 guests who must all maintain social distancing.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #Princess Beatrice #Queen Elizabeth #United Kingdom #World News

