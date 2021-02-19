MARKET NEWS

Britain's Prince Philip spends third night in hospital

The palace said Philip's admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and that he is expected to remain there for a few days of 'observation and rest.'

February 19, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
AP

AP

Britain's Prince Philip has spent a third night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week for what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of visitors arriving at the private hospital on Thursday.

The palace said Philip's admission was taken on the advice of his doctor, and that he is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.”

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both the queen, 94, and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

Close

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, the duke has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

Also read: British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Philip last had a spell in a hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve.
TAGS: #Prince Philip #Queen Elizabeth II #United Kingdom #World News
first published: Feb 19, 2021 06:06 pm

