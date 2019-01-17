Britain’s PM Theresa May wins no-confidence motion; here are the 4 possibilities that lie ahead

Theresa May has had quite a week, with her Brexit deal getting rejected by Parliament by an overwhelming majority and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn tabling a no-confidence motion against her. But it ended well for the British Prime Minister as she won the motion and retains her post. What will be her next move?

The date for Brexit -- March 29 -- is approaching, and her 585-page long Withdrawal Agreement is nowhere close to being finalised. May needs to look at a Plan B. She said she will reach out to other parties and seek a deal that could be agreeable to the House of Commons. She urged other leaders to come up with 'genuinely negotiable' ideas to keep unrealistic demands at bay.

An option in front of May is to go back to the European Union and sweeten her deal, although that is a tough feat as the EU has given no indication that it can provide more concessions. She could ask for an extension of the March 29 deadline, but the Parliament is unlikely to give her more time just to work out the deal.

Most of May's problems have arisen due to her not having enough representation in the House. She could call for a general election to increase her majority in the Parliament, but that plan could backfire as it did last year, when she ended up worse off.

There could also be a second referendum, where voters may be asked to choose between May's exit agreement and remaining in the bloc. This has been ruled out by the Prime Minister. But if it does happen, it would require the House's consent.

A very unlikely possibility is a no-deal exit, where Britain just walks out of the union without reaching any trade agreement and then reverts to the World Trade Organisation trade rules. It would majorly disrupt British trade and impact business and growth in a big way.