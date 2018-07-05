App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Britain's May sets out tech-driven plan for post-Brexit customs - BBC

Under the new "facilitated customs arrangement", Britain would use technology to determine beforehand whether goods entering the country would ultimately end up in the UK or the EU, and therefore which tariff should be paid, the broadcaster said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Theresa May has set out terms of a customs plan that would allow Britain the freedom to set its own tariffs on goods coming into the country after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Under the new "facilitated customs arrangement", Britain would use technology to determine beforehand whether goods entering the country would ultimately end up in the UK or the EU, and therefore which tariff should be paid, the broadcaster said.

London and Brussels have yet to agree what sort of trading relationship they will have after Britain leaves the EU in March.

May, under growing pressure to heal bitter rifts within her cabinet over Britain's future relationship with the EU, is due to meet her senior ministers on Friday.

The outcome of the meeting is seen as critical to moving Brexit negotiations forward, with EU officials complaining that talks have stalled because they do not know enough about what Britain wants from their future relationship.

It is not clear whether either ministers or the EU will support May's customs plan, under which Britain would need to closely mirror EU regulations on goods.

Downing Street did not immediately comment.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Theresa May #world #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.