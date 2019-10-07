Britain's Boris Johnson asks France's Emanuel Macron to 'push forward' on Brexit

Britain's Boris Johnson urged French President Emanuel Macron to "push forward" to secure a Brexit deal and told him the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK would stay in the EU after Oct.31, the prime minister's office said.

Johnson discussed his Brexit proposal, which has been widely rebuffed in Brussels, with Macron and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Sunday.

"This is the chance to get a deal done: a deal that is backed by parliamentarians and a deal which involves compromise on all sides," a senior Number 10 source said on Sunday.

"The UK has made a big, important offer but it's time for the Commission to show a willingness to compromise too. If not the UK will leave with no deal."