Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy," he told reporters.

"Based on this advice... the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks."

