you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Britain to extend lockdown for at least 3 weeks

"Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy," Raab told reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks as a relaxation of the measures would damage both public health and the economy, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"Based on this advice... the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks."

"Based on this advice... the government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Dominic Raab #Health #United Kingdom #World News

