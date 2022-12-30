English
    Britain sends metal detectors, defusing equipment to Ukraine

    Reuters
    December 30, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    Britain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia.

    "Russia’s use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin’s invasion,” British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

    "This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory.”

    The metal detectors, made by German firm Vallon, can help troops clear safe routes on roads and paths by helping to remove explosive hazards, the defence ministry said, while the kits can de-arm the fuse from unexploded bombs.

    Wallace said on Thursday Britain would allocate 2.3 billion pounds ($2.77 billion) to Ukraine in military aid in 2023, matching the amount it has provided this year.

    ($1 = 0.8290 pounds)
