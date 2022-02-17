English
    Britain sees record investment in 10-billion-pound cyber sector

    Companies that received new investment included Bristol-based Immersive Labs, which raised 53.5 million pounds, and London-headquartered Tessian, which secured more than 52 million pounds, the government said in its Annual Cyber Sector Report.

    February 17, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST
    British cyber security firms raised more than 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) in 84 deals last year, as foreign investors tapped into growth in capabilities such as network security and threat monitoring, government data showed on Thursday.

    Employment across the industry rose 13%, with more than 6,000 new jobs created, to bring the total number of people working in cyber in Britain to 52,700, the report said.
