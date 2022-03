Britain says Russian units forced to return to Belarus, Russia to resupply

Image: Reuters

British military intelligence said on Wednesday that Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus in an effort to re-organise and resupply.

Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

"Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having re-organising its units in forward areas within Ukraine," Britain’s defence ministry said.

Russia is likely to continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes, the ministry added.