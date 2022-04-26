Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine positions in east

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The clip of a Ukrainian woman’s confrontation with Russian soldiers has millions of views on Twitter. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @BWhite)

Russia is probably attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the country's east, the British military said in an update on Tuesday.

Reports say the city of Kreminna has fallen, with heavy fighting in the south of the city of Izium, as Russian forces try to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," it added in the regular bulletin.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes