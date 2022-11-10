 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Britain says it has frozen 18 billion pounds worth of Russian assets

Reuters
Nov 10, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

The frozen Russian assets were 6 billion pounds more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes.

Representative Image

he British government said on Thursday that it had frozen assets together worth 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The frozen Russian assets were 6 billion pounds more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes.

"We have imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine," said Andrew Griffith, a junior government minister in the Treasury. "Our message is clear: we will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war."

 

Reuters
TAGS: #Britain #Russian assets
first published: Nov 10, 2022 03:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.